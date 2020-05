Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 08:55 Hits: 2

Employers should pay the wages of anyone told to stay at home by England's COVID-19 test and trace system, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/england-s-covid-19-test-and-trace-system-begins-as-adviser-row-rumbles-on-12779176