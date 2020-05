Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

The British government said on Wednesday that it was time to move on after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser provoked outrage and widespread scorn by making a 400 km (250 mile) road trip during the coronavirus lockdown.

