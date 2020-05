Articles

MINNEAPOLIS: Four Minneapolis police officers were fired on Tuesday (May 27) over the death of an unarmed black man seen in a video lying face down in the street, gasping for air and groaning, "I can't breathe," while a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Hours after the officers' ...

