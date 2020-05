Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 18:16 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON, DC: US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller said on Tuesday (May 26) she was back at work after recovering from COVID-19, a case that helped encourage White House officials to start wearing masks and taking stricter safety precautions around President Donald Trump ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pence-press-secretary-miller-covid-19-coronavirus-12772398