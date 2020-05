Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 19:56 Hits: 3

Aircraft 'repainted to camouflage' their origin, US Africa Command says, as Moscow calls for immediate truce and talks.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/05/military-accuses-russia-deploying-fighter-jets-libya-200526140634761.html