Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 04:28 Hits: 6

The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking chaos across the world, its director has said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/wuhan-lab-three-live-bat-coronaviruses-chinese-state-media-12765184