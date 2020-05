Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 23:11 Hits: 1

Patients with severe COVID-19 given plasma from someone who recovered from the disease were more likely to stabilize or need less oxygen support than other similar hospital patients, according to results of a small U.S. study released on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/donated-plasma-benefits-covid-19-patients-us-study-12762538