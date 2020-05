Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 06:31 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON: The US government late on Friday (May 22) accused the Chinese government of making it impossible for US airlines to resume service to China and ordered four Chinese air carriers to file flight schedules with the US government. The administration of President Donald Trump stopped short ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-accuses-china-of-blocking-us-flights-demands-action-12763302