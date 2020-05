Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 03:40 Hits: 1

SYDNEY: Australia's most populous state said on Friday (May 22) restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from JunĀ 1. New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of restrictions, which ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-sydney-relax-restrictions-restaurants-cafes-covid-19-12758688