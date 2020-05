Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 09:38 Hits: 4

MELBOURNE: A car crashed into a shop selling traditional Islamic wear in western Sydney on Thursday (May 21), injuring 11 people as well as the driver, but there was no indication the crash was terrorism related, a spokesperson for the New South Wales state police said. ​The Subaru Sport Utility ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/sydney-hijab-house-car-crash-injury-12756190