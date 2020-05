Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 12:35 Hits: 1

Russia's coronavirus case tally, the second highest in the world, passed 300,000 on Wednesday, but a representative from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said the situation was starting to stabilise.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-s-coronavirus-cases-pass-300-000-as-who-says-situation-is-stabilising-12752766