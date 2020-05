Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 14:58 Hits: 3

Apart from St. Petersburg, the naval parades will be held in all the Russian Navy’s fleets: in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Vladivostok and Sevastopol, and also at Russia’s Tartus naval facility on the Mediterranean coast in Syria

Read more https://tass.com/defense/1158531