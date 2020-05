Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Sweden, which has opted for a more open strategy in combating the virus than other European countries, has the highest number of deaths in Europe per capita from the COVID-19 disease over the last seven days, data showed.

