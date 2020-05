Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 15:51 Hits: 2

Global carbon dioxide emissions could fall by up to 7 per cent this year, depending on ongoing restrictions and social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic, research published in the journal Nature Climate Change showed on Tuesday (May 19).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/global-co2-emissions-fall-amid-covid-19-coronavirus-12750284