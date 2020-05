Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 01:32 Hits: 2

MEXICO CITY: Mexico issued guidelines on Monday (May 19) for restarting operations in the automotive, mining and construction sectors, pushing ahead with reopening the economy despite a growing national toll from the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about unsafe work sites. With Mexico's coronavirus ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-begins-reopening-despite-coronavirus-onslaught-fears-12748010