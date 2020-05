Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 01:49 Hits: 2

SANTIAGO: Police and protesters clashed in Santiago on Monday (May 18) amid a city-wide lockdown meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus as local officials warned that food shortages had hit one of the Chilean capital's poorest neighborhoods. A group of protesters threw rocks, shouted and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-chile-s-poor-clash-with-police-amid-concerns-over-food-12747864