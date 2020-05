Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 04:09 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese "puppet" on Monday (May 18) and confirmed he is considering slashing or cancelling US support. "They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer," he said at the White House. READ: Trump says ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-world-health-organization-puppet-china-covid-19-12747526