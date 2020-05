Articles

SYDNEY: The Chinese Embassy in Australia said it was "nothing but a joke" for Australia to claim that a World Health Assembly (WHA) resolution that calls for an inquiry into the coronavirus was a vindication of Canberra's push for a global review. In an unusually blunt statement, the embassy was ...

