Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 20:05 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: An international group of labour unions said on Monday (May 18) it has filed a complaint against McDonald's for "systemic sexual harassment" at the fast food chain's restaurants around the world. The complaint, filed at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)'s ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/mcdonald-hit-sexual-harassment-complaint-oecd-12747422