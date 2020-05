Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 07:35 Hits: 2

The increase marks a slowdown in new infections after Russia saw more than 10,000 new cases for 11 consecutive days.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/18/russias-coronavirus-cases-surpass-290k-as-new-infections-slow-down-a69710