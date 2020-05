Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 16 May 2020 22:10 Hits: 1

We can evaluate countries' readiness to lift their lockdowns, based on how well they managed the first wave of the pandemic, and how ready they are for a digital economy, says Tufts University's Bhaskar Chakravorti.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/lifting-lockdowns-easing-restrictions-strategy-infections-covid-12735244