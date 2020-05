Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 17 May 2020 02:44 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON, DC: Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday (May 16) criticised the response to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging America, in what was widely regarded as a rare public rebuke of his successor Donald Trump. His remarks came as he spoke at two virtual commencements for high school and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-obama-leaders-not-even-pretending-to-be-in-charge-12741820