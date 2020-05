Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 21:28 Hits: 1

Thousands of cyclists took over the centre of Ljubljana once again on Friday to protest against Slovenia's centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, less than a day after the government called an end to the coronavirus epidemic, while loosening restrictions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/slovenia-anti-government-protests-continue-as-country-calls-an-end-to-epidemic-12738014