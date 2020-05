Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 22:00 Hits: 1

Like fitness trackers, contact tracing apps could give feedback on a person’s daily performance to “nudge” them into doing a little better tomorrow, says an observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/coronavirus-covid-contact-tracing-app-privacy-social-distancing-12728524