Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 18:41 Hits: 1

Under an "optimistic scenario," rehearsals will begin in late July, giving performers enough time to limber up their skills.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/15/virus-permitting-russias-bolshoi-hopes-for-september-curtain-up-a70288