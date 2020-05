Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 15 May 2020 03:36 Hits: 1

ZURICH: As Europe gingerly eases its coronavirus lockdowns, many governments are scrambling to buy antibody tests to find out how many of their citizens were infected, in the hope that will help them craft strategies to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 cases. But exactly how - or even if - the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-antibody-tests-europe-uk-second-wave-coronavirus-cases-12733776