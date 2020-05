Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 10:37 Hits: 1

Both The New York Times and the Financial Times reported that Russia could be undercounting its Covid-19 deaths.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/14/nyt-defies-russias-call-to-retract-report-on-coronavirus-deaths-a70276