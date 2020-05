Articles

Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020

California has had 60 per cent more wildfires so far in 2020 than last year because of drier weather, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, and he promised increased funding for firefighting even as the state's budget faces a US$54 billion hit from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

