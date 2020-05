Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 06:15 Hits: 1

New Zealand announced a NZ$50 billion (US$30 billion) war chest Thursday to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that has stalled the economy and already cost thousands of jobs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/new-zealand-boosts-budget-spending-amid-covid-19-downturn-12731886