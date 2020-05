Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 11:43 Hits: 1

Russian-made ventilators sent to the U.S. last month have been blamed for hospital fires that killed six Russian coronavirus patients in recent days.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/13/our-equipment-is-dangerous-russian-doctors-expected-ventilators-tragedy-a70253