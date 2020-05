Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 16:19 Hits: 1

KABUL: After struggling to get pregnant for years, Zainab, 27, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday (May 12) morning at a small hospital in the southwestern corner of Kabul. She was overjoyed and named the boy Omid, meaning "hope" in Dari. At around 10am (1.30pm, Singapore time), an hour before she ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/maternity-ward-massacre-shakes-afghanistan-and-its-peace-process-12729254