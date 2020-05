Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 05:47 Hits: 4

TAIPEI: Lives have been lost in the coronavirus pandemic because of the World Health Organization's (WHO) exclusion of Taiwan and refusal to allow it to share best practices and information, a top USÂ government commission on China said in a new report. The United States has repeatedly clashed with ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/taiwan-who-covid-19-us-coronavirus-12726872