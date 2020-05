Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 06:00 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 12) unveiled a US$3 trillion-plus COVID-19 relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. The new legislation, which would more ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-house-democrats-float-us-3-trillion-covid-19-bill-republicans-12727516