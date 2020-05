Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 02:51 Hits: 1

REUTERS: US coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday (May 11), according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures. Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-death-toll-tops-80000-12722952