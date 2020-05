Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 1

NEW YORK: A newly erected billboard in New York's Times Square shows the number of US coronavirus deaths that its creator says could have been avoided if President Donald Trump had acted sooner - and it's called the "Trump Death Clock". Created by filmmaker Eugene Jarecki, the "clock" was ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-trump-death-clock-coronavirus-12723686