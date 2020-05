Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 04:55 Hits: 1

DETROIT: Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in Michigan on Monday (May 11), paving the way to reopen the USĀ auto sector but stoking fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections as strict lockdowns are eased across the country. With millions of Americans out of work and much of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-lockdown-us-auto-industry-workers-coronavirus-12723608