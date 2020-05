Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:09 Hits: 4

Putin says the measures will be gradually eased based on region as Russia reports record 11,656 new cases in 24 hours.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/05/uk-opts-cautious-easing-coronavirus-lockdown-live-updates-200510231409890.html