Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 04:15 Hits: 1

ROBBIO, Italy: Europe's top rice producer Italy has seen consumption of the staple rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, putting even pasta in the shade. It's not just popular at home either - China itself has even signed a deal to import Italian rice. The Chinese have their eyes on varieties ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-italy-rice-china-consumption-12720314