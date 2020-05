Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 04:43 Hits: 1

Georgia's attorney general asked federal prosecutors on Sunday to investigate local law enforcement's response to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man who authorities say was slain by a white ex-police officer and his son as the victim jogged through a small town.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-justice-deparment-probe-shooting-ahmaud-arbery-georgia-12720574