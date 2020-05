Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 00:01 Hits: 1

His 1955 song Tutti Frutti, with the lyric ‘awopbopaloobop alopbamboom’, and a series of follow-up records helped establish the genre and influence a multitude of other musicians.

Read more https://cnalifestyle.channelnewsasia.com/trending/little-richard-rock-musician-dies-at-87-12717940