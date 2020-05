Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 10 May 2020 08:14 Hits: 5

The Russian authorities record 11,012 new infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/05/brazil-coronavirus-death-toll-tops-10000-live-updates-200510000151683.html