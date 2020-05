Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 01:10 Hits: 1

LOS ANGELES: For Zohrab Mahdessian, owner of Jasmine's Garden flower shop in Los Angeles, the reopening of some stores in California on Friday (May 7) couldn't have come at a better time - Sunday is Mother's Day in the US. "I'm happy to be back," he told AFP as he picked his order of roses, lilies ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/los-angeles-stores-take-tentative-steps-in-reopening-for-12717030