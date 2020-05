Articles

Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-fda-commissioner-in-self-quarantine-after-exposure-to-person-with-covid-19-12717306