Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 12:38 Hits: 1

Germany marked the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe on Friday with a call for global cooperation to beat the coronavirus, as western economies prepared to brave still mounting death tolls with a return to normal business.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-calls-for-unity-as-us-virus-toll-soars-12715930