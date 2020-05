Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 13:39 Hits: 2

The mayor of Milan issued a furious threat on Friday to close down popular open spaces in the city after television footage showed crowds socialising and apparently ignoring public health rules aimed at preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-italy-ends-lockdown-milan-mayor-rebukes-crowd-12716134