Published on Friday, 08 May 2020

WELLINGTON: New Zealand on Friday (May 8) weighed in on the debate around whether Taiwan should be allowed to join the World Health Organization (WHO) saying the country has a lot to offer given its success in limiting the spread of COVID-19. "Taiwan has something to offer at the WHO right at the ...

