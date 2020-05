Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 21:52 Hits: 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (May 6) he could begin to ease a nationwide coronavirus lockdown next week, but warned he would do nothing that would risk a new surge of cases.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-could-start-easing-covid-19-coronavirus-lockdown-next-week-12709404