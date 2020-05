Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 08:38 Hits: 2

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a "crushing response" on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-s-rouhani-pledges--crushing-response--if-us-extends-arms-embargo-12707498