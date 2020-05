Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 08:56 Hits: 3

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,559 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 165,929, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Wednesday.

