Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 15:21 Hits: 1

MADRID: In Madrid's deserted streets with paying customers scarce, taxi drivers running doctors from house-to-house or taking the sick to hospital have become an essential service, their free rides helping frontline medics fight the virus. Although their role has been largely anonymous, healthcare ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-covid-19-free-taxi-rides-help-battle-virus-12697000